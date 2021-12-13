This house is adorable inside! Great open floorpan with an eat-in kitchen and a breakfast bar, which opens to the family room. Kitchen also has a wood burning stove for those cold winter days. Primary bedroom and full bath are located on the first floor as well as the laundry area. Two great sized rooms are on the second floor. Many new windows and a NEW ROOF! The lath and plaster walls that would usually be present in a house this age have all been replaced with drywall (and insulated at the same time). The setting of this house is perfect. It sits back off the road and has beautiful grounds (especially in the summer) with a gorgeous view. The exterior of the house needs some love - the wood needs to be painted and the siding repaired. (Seller is leaving the siding he had purchased for the job - he can no longer finish the job as weather does not permit). Just minutes outside of Tully! Tully school district!
3 Bedroom Home in Tully - $175,000
