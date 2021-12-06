Amazing views and sunsets at this property. Enjoy the view from the deck, or go to The View that's right around the corner. Recently updated to better than new condition. Too many updates and improvements to list. Bonus room can be used as a enclosed porch, office or she shed. Country location with cropland behind and across the street. 40X22Ft pole barn with 10ft full length shed. Barn features new steel siding and roof, 10x8' and 8x8' insulated overhead doors, and in floor heat capable concrete. Access the snowmobile main trail from The View. Taxes do not include $615 STAR savings. Broker is the owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Tully - $225,000
