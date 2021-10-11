Site of the Onondaga Ski Club's original ski center, "Little Tuck". Lodge has been remodeled with multiple additions most recently by Drumm Construction. Partially wooded setting is very private, and surrounded by wood land. This large home features two levels of living space with a two family or in-law potential. Interior finish work includes knotty pine and wood flooring. Extra large master bedroom and bath with low step shower. First floor of house has a second kitchen and living space with no step entry . The wood shop takes advantage of the walk out basement for easy access. Extra large game room with a pool table. Pole barn measures 54'X42' including a machinery shed. Suitable for livestock and horses. Large 28'X28' detached garage plus an attached garage. The personal property is negotiable before estate sale. Spectrum Cable is available at Otisco Road.
3 Bedroom Home in Tully - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Police said a man who had just arrived for work Tuesday morning at Tessy Plastics in Elbridge was pronounced dead after his vehicle rolled int…
- Updated
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
- Updated
PORT BYRON — What was Brenda's is now Brian and Bonnie's.
- Updated
A commercial development project is planned for one of the busier intersections in Auburn.
- Updated
Police have released the names of the two people who died in a motor vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Auburn.
- Updated
A nine-month investigation into an Auburn overdose death has led to the arrest of a Throop man accused of selling drugs to the victim.
- Updated
SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education approved the firing of a teaching assistant who told the board she's …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Cayuga County on Wednesday reported its 104th death of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Auburn firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 34 Franklin St. on Wednesday night.