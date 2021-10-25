 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tully - $50,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tully - $50,000

Ranch with possibilities -- but lots of work needed! House is on almost 3/4 of an acre with a beautiful view across the street. Very usable interior layout, but there is much interior work needed...including but not limited to possible mold remediation due to standing water in the basement, utilities and appliances. Cash or rehab loan only.

