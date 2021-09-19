This 1850 two story farm house boasts 2,176 square feet, 3 bedrooms (potential for more), and 1.5 bath. It's in a great rural setting with views of Cayuga Lake. The current owner has installed a new furnace and water heater and drilled a well. The property is being subdivided from a large parcel. Tax assessment to be determined.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Springs - $137,500
