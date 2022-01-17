3 Bedroom Home in Union Springs - $199,900

Updated Village Home with Cayuga Lakeviews. Custom Built in 1860 as a Brick Italianate Home there are original details and new upgrades, new appliances, new floors, updated Kitchen & Bathrooms, Laundry on main level. Main Level features formal Living Room, Dining Room, newly renovated Eat-in-Kitchen with cozy gas stove, a mudroom/drop zone, full bathroom, laundry room, BBQ Deck, and Covered Porch. Up the staircase you will find a large landing, Owner's Suite with double closets & full bathroom, 2 Bedrooms, Upper level porch located on the south side, allows you to enjoy the lake, sunrise and sunsets. Cellar is pure potential studio/workshop/home gym/storage. Union Springs Village has municipal Water/Sewer, Nat. Gas, Village Garbage Pick Up & Public Access Points to Cayuga Lake. The property overlooks the lake, and is within walkable distance to the marina or public lakeside park/boat launch.