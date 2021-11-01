Updated ranch w/ walk out finished level on Cayuga Lake is back on the market.This home has been totally remodeled, the main floor features 3 bedrooms, including the owner's suite with jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet, new vanities and terrazzo tiled floors. Beautiful hardwood floors,the newly remodeled kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite counters & SS appliances. custom built-in pantry w/first floor laundry.The breakfast area flows into the formal dining room with a gas fireplace flanked by shelving & cabinets and large windows facing the lake to see the amazing sunsets. A screened porch off the kitchen leads to the deck below w/ patio and grape arbor. The finished basement, approx 864 sq ft . has a large area to entertain, a wet bar, 2nd gas fireplace and half bath, with room to add a shower. New architectural shingled roof w/ leaf guard gutter system and sky light -2018. Drive right into the heated garage which is insulated and leads to the workshop and the finished basement. A permanent dock & hoist, level lake access. Flood certificate completed, above baseline- out of zone. LOMA appl is in process.6 mins-Aurora,15 mins-Auburn,35 mins-Ithaca, 1hr Roch/Syr.-Motivated
3 Bedroom Home in Union Springs - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Cayuga County jury has found an Auburn man guilty of forcible rape.
As the Dec. 31 deadline approaches for municipalities to "opt out" of parts of New York state's new marijuana law, several in the Cayuga Count…
A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the 106th virus-related fatality in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
An Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member resigned and the organization has not yet established the way it will fill t…
Several auto dealerships in the Auburn area welcomed a new owner this year, and one longtime employee pointed to a recent event as evidence th…
After a community firestorm regarding a proposed renaming of Auburn High School, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education v…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
AUBURN — Former Auburn assistant fire chiefs Bob Sloan and Ed Laraway said they remember discussions about the Auburn Fire Department getting …