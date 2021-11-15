3 Bedroom Home in Warners - $189,900

A little bit of country on over 2 acres of land with a lovely 3/4 bedroom home AND an additional apartment/living quarters over the 2.5 car garage!!! Plenty of room to roam both inside and out! Main house has back patio with a hot tub! Laundry was moved to the large, 2nd floor remodeled bath with walk-in shower and a 1/2 bath was added in the mud room on the main floor. Big country kitchen with island, huge dining room and double living/family room area can accommodate any size gathering! Newer vinyl windows, new roofs on both house and garage in the last 6 yrs., new plumbing and more! Apartment also has patio, combo kitchen and living room, bedroom and an additional room with laundry hook-ups and a 2nd bed area if needed. Great tenant of 5 yrs. pays very reasonable rent of $600 per month plus utilities (month to month lease and currently includes 1 bay of garage). Air conditioning units stay with both house and apartment. Also listed under multi-family MLS# S1377149. DEADLINE FOR BEST AND FINAL OFFERS IS MONDAY 11/15/21 at 5:00pm.