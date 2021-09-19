Seller never intended to be transferred this soon!!! Expect to be impressed with the many updates this home has to offer. Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and great room. Oversized slider leads to a large multi leveled deck overlooking a very private and large yard (Almost an acre!) Separate paver patio and shed with a garage door large enough to hold a car! Inside you will find almost a new home! The Kitchen was updated to include all new appliances, flooring granite counters, freshly painted, hardware, shelving and pantry with barn door. Both full bathrooms were updated to include new vanity, mirror, fixtures, toilets, flooring, lighting. All bedrooms are good size including new flooring throughout. Downstairs offers family room with new carpeting, pellet stove to keep everyone warm during cold spells and a new laundry room that includes a new washer and dryer. New flooring throughout and ready to be moved into. Great floor plan offers easy living, entertaining and enjoyment. You will love coming home! Negotiations begin 9/14 after 4pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Warners - $189,900
