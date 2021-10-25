3 Bedroom Home in Warners - $245,000

This fully renovated ranch is a must see! The owner spared no expense in updating this home. A wall was taken down between the kitchen & living room to creating a bright & open space. In the kitchen, everything is quality: white shaker cabinets, Cambria quartz counters, GE stainless appliances, Kohler farmhouse sink & plantation shutters. Not only were the beautiful hardwood floors refinished, more were added to the kitchen & wood was pieced in where walls were taken down. This home offers 3 great size bedrooms. One room was converted to an office & the closet removed. But the space is there to easily add it back in. The bathroom was updated but maintains some character with the original vanity that fits the space perfectly & offers tons of storage. The laundry was moved to the 1st floor & is wrapped in cedar. Off of the kitchen, there is a farmhouse pantry, large multi-purpose closet & huge mudroom. Outside you are greeted by a spacious but cozy front porch with brand new stone steps. Out back, you can enjoy the patio in your private, peaceful back yard. Other updates include updated elec. panel, all new lighting, Comfort windows, new exterior & solid panel interior doors & more