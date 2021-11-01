Welcome to your new home! Located in the Country Oaks development in the sought after West Genesee School District. This beautifully built home at 106 Turkey Run Lane includes many features. On the main level you'll find an open concept living and dining space, leading to a well equipped kitchen. A unique, bright, and airy morning room can be used as a den or office space overlooking a peaceful backyard. Outdoor entertainment area includes an inground swimming pool and hot tub. Spacious second floor includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master suite with ample closet space and large master bath. The second floor laundry is easily accessible and convenient. The basement area is ready to make it your own with an egress window and is plumbed for a bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Warners - $309,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Cayuga County jury has found an Auburn man guilty of forcible rape.
As the Dec. 31 deadline approaches for municipalities to "opt out" of parts of New York state's new marijuana law, several in the Cayuga Count…
A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the 106th virus-related fatality in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
An Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member resigned and the organization has not yet established the way it will fill t…
Several auto dealerships in the Auburn area welcomed a new owner this year, and one longtime employee pointed to a recent event as evidence th…
After a community firestorm regarding a proposed renaming of Auburn High School, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education v…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
AUBURN — Former Auburn assistant fire chiefs Bob Sloan and Ed Laraway said they remember discussions about the Auburn Fire Department getting …