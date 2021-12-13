3 Bedroom Home in Warners - $314,900

Welcome to your new home at 119 Owls Nest Way! This super well cared for home built in 2009 has plenty of upgrades, space and is a place you will want to come home to. Situated on a large lot overlooking a peaceful pond, this home has a side-load garage, driveway turnaround, stamped concrete walkway & patio, GORGEOUS paver patio with built in fireplace and bench seating that will make your outdoor entertainment super fun. Inside you'll love the wood laminate flooring, 9' ceilings, custom lighting and blinds throughout. A spacious floor plan provides you with flex space on both 1st and 2nd floors. The great bonus area on the 2nd floor can be a 4th bedroom, office, family room, play area or whatever meets your needs. Basement has tall ceilings and ready to be finished. All appliances including washer and dryer. Tankless hot water heater and central air. A great country feel in a fantastic neighborhood location in West Genesee Schools and minutes from highways, shopping and downtown Syracuse. READY TO CLOSE QUICKLY!