3 Bedroom Home in Warners - $329,900

Welcome to your new home! Located in the Country Oaks development in the sought after West Genesee School District. This beautifully built home at 106 Turkey Run Lane includes many features. On the main level you'll find an open concept living and dining space, leading to a well equipped kitchen. A unique, bright, and airy morning room can be used as a den or office space overlooking a peaceful backyard. Outdoor entertainment area includes an inground swimming pool and hot tub. Spacious second floor includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master suite with ample closet space and large master bath. The second floor laundry is easily accessible and convenient. The basement area is ready to make it your own with an egress window and is plumbed for a bathroom.