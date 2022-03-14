3 Bedroom Home in Warners - $479,900

Dreaming of a Farmhouse in the country that is completely renovated & close to all major conveniences? This lovingly restored home has all the modern amenities you need & all the farmhouse charm you want! Wide plank pine & soft maple floors throughout. Everything has been updated in the highest quality. From the Omega kitchen cabinets, 6 burner gas stove & stunning "veined" granite, to the refurbished clawfoot bathtub on the 1st floor to the large double-hung replacement windows, you'll see why the renovation & restoration of this home is super impressive. Fall in love with the Butler pantry w/ sink, extra oven, microwave & freezer. Enjoy gatherings around the large kitchen island or throw a party in the giant dining room. 1st floor office is convenient. Upstairs you'll find 3 very nice size bedrooms, 2 of which are en-suites. All baths have granite and tile. Beautiful details have been preserved like 10' ceilings, original wall lanterns & stunning curved staircase. However the latest in technology like heated basement floors,closed cell foam insulation,new wiring & sheetrock make it seem like new. Attached garage, 5-car heated garage, barn & 5 acres. Additional 13 acres available!