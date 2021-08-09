 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $105,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $105,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $105,000

Traditional ranch home just outside the Village of Waterloo with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths awaits its new owners. Hardwood floors throughout, formal dining, 1 car attached garage and a partially finished basement with a bar. Just over 1.4 acres with mature apple trees and space to enjoy the outdoors with The Seneca-Cayuga Canal Trail running behind the property. All offers will be reviewed on Monday June 21, 2021 at 5pm.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News