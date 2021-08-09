Traditional ranch home just outside the Village of Waterloo with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths awaits its new owners. Hardwood floors throughout, formal dining, 1 car attached garage and a partially finished basement with a bar. Just over 1.4 acres with mature apple trees and space to enjoy the outdoors with The Seneca-Cayuga Canal Trail running behind the property. All offers will be reviewed on Monday June 21, 2021 at 5pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $105,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month have been linked to five daycare centers, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
- Updated
In New York law, incarcerated individuals will no longer be referred to as inmates.
- Updated
A Cayuga County farm operating in the Cayuga Lake watershed has agreed to pay more than $100,000 in penalties and adhere to a strict state mon…
- Updated
An elected Throop Town Board member has given formal notice that she intends to file a lawsuit against the town over alleged public meeting co…
- Updated
An adult care facility in Weedsport must relocate its residents after the state Department of Health suspended its operating certificate last week.
- Updated
An elderly woman died after testing positive for COVID-19, the first virus-related death in Cayuga County since early March.
- Updated
The public health director in Cayuga County and Auburn Community Hospital's chief medical officer said the community "isn't as protected as it…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
FLEMING — Vince Shaw has always remembered a letter sent to his family's home on Garrow Street sometime in the late 1940s.
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department is looking for a man believed to have burglarized two auto shops last week.