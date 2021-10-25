 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $129,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath colonial in the village of waterloo! You're going to love the space! Huge formal Dining room for all your holiday entertaining. Formal living room, Family Room, Spacious Kitchen in bright and cheery colors! Newly remodeled bath, this is the one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News