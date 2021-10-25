Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath colonial in the village of waterloo! You're going to love the space! Huge formal Dining room for all your holiday entertaining. Formal living room, Family Room, Spacious Kitchen in bright and cheery colors! Newly remodeled bath, this is the one!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said that the driver of a pickup truck that hit a bridge in Aurelius Monday was later pronounced dead.
A Cayuga County Sheriff's Office lieutenant has filed a lawsuit claiming the state Attorney General's Office is illegally withholding records …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash in the town of Aurelius in which a pickup truck struck the bottom of a railroad br…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Musicians from Auburn and beyond are mourning one of their own after Leonard "Leon" Miller passed away Oct. 4 at the age of 45.
For the sixth consecutive day, most of the Cayuga County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held next week for the new Auburn public safety building, the city announced.
Incarcerated individuals in New York state prisons could soon get the COVID-19 vaccine — with a cheeseburger and fries.
For 19 months, Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman has been leading the local COVID-19 response. Two weeks ago, she joi…