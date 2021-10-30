3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $199,900

Almost Brand New Manufactured Home with top of the line upgrades! This home sits on over 14 mostly wooded acres with a trail and shallow pond. There is a second driveway before the home that would be perfect for an outbuilding entrance. The home was placed less than a year ago. Sellers left all walls primed and ready for paint. Kitchen is gorgeous with granite counters and pantry. Seller is leaving dining table that matches center island. Living room is cozy with built in shelves and fireplace. Television will stay. Master Bath is truly spa like with walk in closet and shelving space. All appliances stay. Delayed Negotiations until Oct 30th. 6pm, 24 hour notice for showings please.