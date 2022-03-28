This beautiful Cape Cod home, located in the Town of Waterloo, sits on 3.3 acres of serenity. Entering from the attached 2-car garage, you'll find a mud room & 1st floor laundry. The spacious kitchen has tons of cupboards and includes all appliances. A large dining area has sliding glass doors which lead to back deck where you can enjoy the views of nature along with a new in-ground pool. The first floor also includes a DR with wood stove, a formal LR plus a very large Family Room and a full bath, adding potential for 1st floor guest suite. The second floor features 2 bedrooms with a "Jack and Jill" bath, plus a primary ensuite BR and Bath with plenty of storage and walk-in closet. The full basement is high and dry and offers more than enough room for workshop or work-outs! The owners have made many structural and cosmetic upgrades, see attached list for details. Delayed Negotiations until: March 31, 2022 at noon. PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, March 26 from 12:00-2:00 p.m.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $369,900
