3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $39,900

Opportunity Is Knocking! 3 bedroom, 1 bath two story home in the village of Waterloo, corner lot next to train track. Newer roof, siding, furnace installed in 2016 and tankless water heater 2018. Entire interior renovations needed. Being sold As-Is, Where-Is and With All Faults. Delayed Negotiations, all offers to be in by 12/13/21 at 4pm. This is a cash only transaction, proof of funds submitted to your Realtor prior to all showings. No Seller Financing.