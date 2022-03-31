Updated kitchen and refreshed interior. First floor laundry. Private fenced in deep back yard with plenty of room for a garden and all your back yard enjoyment and even an above ground swimming pool! There are vinyl windows, the FHA furnace is only 4 years old and the hot water heater is one year old. Entrance to driveway is shared with the east neighbor. The pool filter needs a new motor-it broke at the end of the season last fall and the hot tub is "as is". Only permits on file will be supplied. Delayed negotiations until Monday April 4th at 5 pm. One owner is a Licensed Broker Associate.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $69,900
