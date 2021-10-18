3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900

~ Inviting 3 Bedroom Colonial Home with Family Sized Living Room, Cooks Dream Kitchen w Abundant Amount of Cabinetry and Countertop Plus Pantry. First Floor Bedroom, Full Bath and Laundry Room, Enclosed Porch Off Back of House for Additional Sq. Footage to Relax Overlooking Private, Park Like Yard, 0.45 Acre , Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining, Two Car Detached Garage, Original Woodwork, Hardwood Floors, Updates Throughout, Basement Recently Professionally Water Proofed, READY TO GO !