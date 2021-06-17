 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900

Super cute newly renovated home on neighborhood street. Just pack your bags and move right in! This home has a first floor bedroom that would also make a great office. First floor full bathroom and laundry. Beautifully updated kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. New flooring throughout. Large back yard fenced on three sides with two sheds. A covered deck perfect for dining and play! Delayed negotiations until 4/10/21 @ 7pm.

