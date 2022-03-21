3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $190,000

Village of Weedsport Ranch style home with oversized deep lot yet and the feel of country living. Very quiet and mature neighborhood. Home boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car attached garage, in ground pool, pool house, huge rear concrete patio for entertaining, and vast property beyond the fenced in area. Recent upgrades include: both full baths completely remodeled, new LVT flooring throughout, interior paint thoughout. Move in ready, one floor living. Wheelchair ramp in garage. Conveniently located only ¼ mile from Erie Canal Park, 7 miles from Auburn, or 30 mins to Syracuse. One mile from easy on/off the New York State Thruway and only ¼ mile from Snowmobile Trails.