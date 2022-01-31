 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $194,900

3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $194,900

Village of Weedsport Ranch style home with oversized deep lot yet and the feel of country living. Very quiet and mature neighborhood. Home boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car attached garage, in ground pool, pool house, huge rear concrete patio for entertaining, and vast property beyond the fenced in area. Recent upgrades include: both full baths completely remodeled, new LVT flooring throughout, interior paint thoughout. Move in ready, one floor living. Wheelchair ramp in garage. Conveniently located only ¼ mile from Erie Canal Park, 7 miles from Auburn, or 30 mins to Syracuse. One mile from easy on/off the New York State Thruway and only ¼ mile from Snowmobile Trails.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News