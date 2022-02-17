3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $20,000

Well maintained 1995 - 16 x 80 Dutch mobile home located in Kenyon Landing park. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, nicely remodeled with vinyl flooring, rustic barnwood walls, new appliances and more. You will love the space that the extra 2 feet and high ceilings provides you. There is an enclosed porch, shed and a deck. Location is unique with a Private backyard and an extra-large lot. Lot rent is $427 includes trash removal. Must make application to the park. Jordan-Elbridge school offers all day preschool for 3 and 4 yr olds! Home is sold as is.