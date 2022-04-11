This home is in excellent condition. New oak kitchen w dining. All kitchen appliances included along with the washer and dryer. Large Livingroom w gas fireplace. Master bedrm w master bath and French glass doors to deck. 16 x 32 in ground fenced in pool, large 2.5 attached garage w 2 storage rooms, Family room, full basement and large covered deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $214,900
