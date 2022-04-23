3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $329,000

Newly constructed village home offers 2,112 sq. ft of living with 1,380 on the first floor. Open floor concept is always inviting with living/dining room and kitchen and a 1st floor luxury master bedroom suite. There are 2 generously sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a full bath. The custom kitchen offers white, shaker style cabinets, beautiful Corian countertop and SS appliances. Gray tone flooring throughout the house is ¾ inch bamboo engineered flooring. There is a finished 27x22 - 2 car attached garage. Take a Look at that beautiful back yard with 1.10 acres! Come out to the country and see this well built home; you won’t be disappointed. Syracuse is 30 minutes and Auburn 10