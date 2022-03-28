3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $339,000

This newly constructed village home offers 2,112 sq. ft of living with 1,380 sq ft. on the first floor. Open floor concept is always inviting with living/dining room and kitchen and a 1st floor luxury master bedroom suite. There are 2 additional bedrooms on the 2nd floor and a full bath. The high end custom kitchen offers, white, shaker style cabinets and beautiful quartz countertop with an island. Gray toned flooring throughout the house is ¾ inch bamboo engineered flooring. There is a (27x22) 2 car attached garage and a generously sized yard with 1.10 acres. Come out to the country and see this beautiful, new, well-built home! You won’t be disappointed.