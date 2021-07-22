3 bed 2 full bath doublewide home with over 1 acre of land looking for new owners. Large 1 car garage with workshop. Will need a little TLC but situated on a quiet and peaceful road with a nice sized lot. 5 minutes to the thruway and to the center of Weedsport. Schedule an appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $57,900
