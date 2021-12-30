 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $62,500

3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $62,500

Opportunity for Homeownership-Less than Renting on this Brand New Home *Great Financing Programs may be available with Lenders with good credit scores 620+ with as little as 5% down payment * Lot rent of $415 INCLUDES TAXES on the home *This Home has a great Open Floorplan * 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom * Stainless Steel Appliance Package-includes Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave over the Stove * Concrete Patio * Upgraded Vinyl flooring throughout * Flat 8” Ceilings *Hardwood Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets * Numerous Upgrades * New 8' x 10' Vinyl Shed * Home Can Not Be Removed from Shadybrook Estates * 25lb Dog limit and 2 pet limit in Park

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News