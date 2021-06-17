OWN THIS BRAND NEW HIGH END MANUFACTURED HOME WITH AS LITTLE AS 5% DOWN! Bring your pickiest buyers because the owner did not purchase standard, she upgraded just about everything you can in this home. Brand: Northwood, Size 16 x 66, 16' is 2 ft wider than the typical 14' single wide home Equals spacious rooms & open floor plan. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, stainless steel appliances. Park offers natural gas and public water! Home sits on a nice poured slab and the lot will be graded and seeded soon. There is a 25lb dog limit and a 2 pet limit. There is also an 8x10 vinyl shed. Take a drive through this beautiful park and see all the improvements made by the new ownership. You will be glad you did! LOT RENT IS $410
3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $63,450
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Auburn Enlarged City School District announced Genesee Elementary School Principal Heather Costello-Bartman died Thursday morning.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A pedestrian was taken by ambulance from the parking lot of the Grant Avenue McDonald's after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, Auburn…
- Updated
An Auburn man with an extensive criminal history is facing several new charges after an alleged burglary and assault in Auburn Friday morning.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester will meet later this month to determine the fate of Catholic churches in the area of Au…
- Updated
Casey Park Elementary School students and their families are being asked to report any incidents where strangers approach them before or after…
- Updated
A Red Creek man convicted of attempting to rob a northern Cayuga County bank and later burglarizing a nearby residence refused to leave his ja…
- Updated
The New York State Fair will be held this year, but a few longtime vendors won't be there.