3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $63,450

OWN THIS BRAND NEW HIGH END MANUFACTURED HOME WITH AS LITTLE AS 5% DOWN! Bring your pickiest buyers because the owner did not purchase standard, she upgraded just about everything you can in this home. Brand: Northwood, Size 16 x 66, 16' is 2 ft wider than the typical 14' single wide home Equals spacious rooms & open floor plan. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, stainless steel appliances. Park offers natural gas and public water! Home sits on a nice poured slab and the lot will be graded and seeded soon. There is a 25lb dog limit and a 2 pet limit. There is also an 8x10 vinyl shed. Take a drive through this beautiful park and see all the improvements made by the new ownership. You will be glad you did! LOT RENT IS $410