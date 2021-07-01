Craftsman’s Style Double Wide BRAND NEW HOME. Bring your Pickiest Buyers- check out the Photos. 2021 "HIGH END" MANUFACTURED HOME. Lot Rent INCLUDES Real Estate Taxes on the Home. Thousands in Upgrades. Opportunity for Homeownership-Less than Renting on this Brand New Home. Great Financing Programs may be available with Lenders with good credit scores 620+ with as little as 5% down payment. Lot rent of $435 INCLUDES TAXES on the home *26’8” x 52’ with an Open Floorplan * 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom * Architectural Shingle Roof, Upgraded Siding and Window Lineals * Stainless Steel Appliance Package-includes Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave over the Stove * This model has a lot of windows = great lighting * Kitchen has a large Island, Pantry Barn door, Shiplap wall in breakfast nook * Craftsman 5-Panel Interior doors * Built-in Entertainment Center * Master Bathroom- Ceramic Tile shower with Rainfall shower head, Double Square China Vanity Sinks with Framed Mirrors * Walk- In Master Bedroom Closet * Home Can Not Be Removed from Shadybrook Estates * 25lb Dog limit and 2 pet limit in Park * Final Grading at front of Lot around new concrete sidewalk to be completed.
3 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $86,495
