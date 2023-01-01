3. Buffalo mass shooting takes Auburn man's life

One of the most heinous crimes in the United States, the racist killings of 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14 by a white gunman from the Binghamton area, had a tragic connection to Auburn.

Andre Mackniel, 53, a Buffalo native who had lived in Auburn since 2007, was inside the story that day buying a birthday cake for his 3-year-old son, Andre Jr. He and his fiance, Andre Jr.'s mother Tracey Maciulewicz, were back in Andre Sr.'s hometown to celebrate the birthday with family.

When President Joseph Biden visited Buffalo to mourn the victims with the community, he hugged young Andre and gave him a coin, a keepsake the boy held tight the rest of the day.

"I'm torn up," Andre Sr.'s brother, Vyonne Elliott, told The Citizen about 10 days after the shooting. "I just want my brother back."

Andre Sr. came to Auburn to improve his life, Vyonne said, and Andre worked hard at it. He cooked for a living and continued basketball, playing and coaching in summer leagues. Andre also enjoyed playing guitar and writing poetry.