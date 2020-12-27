3. Cayuga Nation tension boils over

The long-running internal dispute over the leadership of the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York boiled over on Feb. 22 with pre-dawn seizures and demolitions of Nation buildings in Seneca Falls, including the Cayuga Lake Trading Store, a schoolhouse, day care center and sugar shack. Federally recognized leader Clint Halftown defended taking control of the properties, calling the opposition group that had been running them "trespassers."