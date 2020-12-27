 Skip to main content
3. Cayuga Nation tension boils over

The long-running internal dispute over the leadership of the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York boiled over on Feb. 22 with pre-dawn seizures and demolitions of Nation buildings in Seneca Falls, including the Cayuga Lake Trading Store, a schoolhouse, day care center and sugar shack. Federally recognized leader Clint Halftown defended taking control of the properties, calling the opposition group that had been running them "trespassers."

Opposition leaders held a rally a week later condemning the actions, and violence broke out when some demonstrators faced off with the Cayuga Nation police force, who threw punches and sprayed people with mace.

2020 Photos Of The Year 94.JPG

A supporter of the Cayuga Nation Chiefs of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy tries to wipe pepper-spray from his eyes after violence broke out with Clint Halftown's Cayuga Nation police force in Seneca Fall, N.Y., Feb. 29, 2020.

In July, the federal government cited the unrest in its formal rejection of a 15-year-old trust application seeking protective land trust status for 114 acres of Nation-owned property in Cayuga County.

Breaking News