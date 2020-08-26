3 MLB games postponed in wake of Kenosha shooting

Mariners infielder/outfielder Dee Gordon said the team decided unanimously to skip the game at Petco Park.

"There are serious issues in this country," Gordon tweeted. "For me, and for many of my teammates, the injustices, violence, death and systemic racism is deeply personal. This is impacting not only my community, but very directly my family and friends. Our team voted unanimously not to play tonight."

"Instead of watching us, we hope people will focus on the things more important than sports that are happening," he said.

Mariners pitcher Justin Dunn tweeted: "Enough is enough."

Dunn included a Black Lives Matter hashtag and a cartoon image of he and his Black teammates in Black Lives Matter shirts.

A sprinkling of players from the Dodgers and Giants were loosening up and the grounds crew was prepping the field at Oracle Park when the game was postponed.

Kemp, who is Black, announced on social media he would skip Colorado's game in Arizona "in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer."