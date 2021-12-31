A multi-day rain event, kicked off when the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passed through the region, brought damaging floods along the Owasco Inlet, Owasco Lake and Owasco River in August. The storms that passed through Aug. 17-20 brought more than 7.5 inches of rain, caused the inlet to crest at major flood stage and brought Owasco Lake to historically high levels. From flooded basements to shoreline erosion, the rains caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. Boats were loose all over the lake, and debris was pushed out of tributaries into the open water. The county was later included in a large region of upstate New York declared a federal disaster area, making public infrastructure repair funding available.
3. Relentless rains cause major flooding in Cayuga County
