 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4. Auburn-area residents show support for Ukraine

  • 0
Ukraine Rally 4.JPG

People gather in front of city hall in Auburn in March for a rally in support of Ukraine.

The strong connection between Auburn and Ukraine goes back decades, with multiple waves of immigrants settling in the area, resulting in Cayuga County having the highest percentage of its population with Ukrainian ancestry of any in New York state at 2.3%.

With that community as a base, local residents showed support throughout the year, in ways big and small, as the nation fought back against Russian's invasion that started in February. Major fundraisers, often with the local Ukrainian Catholic Church, SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, as a co-organizer or conduit to getting donations to the home country, drew hundreds of participants. And there were numerous individual efforts, as well, like a student selling handmade crafts to raise donation funds and families connecting household items to help refugee families who have been settling in the area.

At a rally in March that drew hundreds on a freezing day to the steps of Auburn's Memorial City Hall, Bohdana Colopelnic summed up the community's support well: "Whether by blood, marriage or some other connection, many of us are Ukrainian. And by supporting Ukraine, right here and now, everyone else has become an honorary Ukrainian as well. Being Ukrainian means treasuring freedom and fighting for it until the end. To be Ukrainian means to love what's been given to you, to cherish and nurture it, and pass it down to future generations."

People are also reading…

The national anthem for Ukraine is performed during a rally Sunday on the front steps of Auburn's Memorial City Hall.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hunter Dinerant in Auburn closes

Hunter Dinerant in Auburn closes

Those hoping to begin 2023 with breakfast at the Hunter Dinerant will have to make other plans, as the landmark Auburn restaurant served its l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News