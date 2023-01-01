4. Auburn-area residents show support for Ukraine

The strong connection between Auburn and Ukraine goes back decades, with multiple waves of immigrants settling in the area, resulting in Cayuga County having the highest percentage of its population with Ukrainian ancestry of any in New York state at 2.3%.

With that community as a base, local residents showed support throughout the year, in ways big and small, as the nation fought back against Russian's invasion that started in February. Major fundraisers, often with the local Ukrainian Catholic Church, SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, as a co-organizer or conduit to getting donations to the home country, drew hundreds of participants. And there were numerous individual efforts, as well, like a student selling handmade crafts to raise donation funds and families connecting household items to help refugee families who have been settling in the area.

At a rally in March that drew hundreds on a freezing day to the steps of Auburn's Memorial City Hall, Bohdana Colopelnic summed up the community's support well: "Whether by blood, marriage or some other connection, many of us are Ukrainian. And by supporting Ukraine, right here and now, everyone else has become an honorary Ukrainian as well. Being Ukrainian means treasuring freedom and fighting for it until the end. To be Ukrainian means to love what's been given to you, to cherish and nurture it, and pass it down to future generations."