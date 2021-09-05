4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,270,000

Owasco Lake with views that embody true and unique lake like living with a spectacular wrap around deck 33x8 that overlooks the lake and a patio below that is equipped with 2 bars that lead within steps to your dock and the lake.In addition, 7500 sq ft. Brand new blacktop parking, The inside of this home is just as impressive with nearly 4,000 square feet of custom designed living space The first floor trim is Black Walnut and the ceiling is solid cherry that adds an elegance and sophistication for luxury living, every cabinet in the house is custom built, the craftsmanship is compared to none. 4 bedrooms with a large master suite with fireplace and full bathroom. The basement is finished with another kitchen , with bar, full bathroom , and ceiling made of solid maple wood. The amenities include corian counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, 2 wine coolers, 2 kitchens (1 in kitchen area on first level of home, 1 in basement. This home is set apart from any other homes with all the specialty hand crafted work. Additional 1.6 acre lot east of property totaling 2.8 acres total OWNER RELOCATING MOTIVATED! DROPPING PRICE 20,000.00 EVERY WEEK TILL IT SELLS !!!!!!!!!!