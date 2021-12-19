4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $117,900

OWASCO OWASCO PRICED TO SELL. SITED ON 50 X 132 LOT THIS 3-4 BEDROOM COLONIAL WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERS SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHS.
An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with raping a child last spring.
State police are seeking to identify two women suspected of using stolen cards.
An Auburn man faces multiple felony charges in connection with a weekend robbery at Walmart, police said.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
AUBURN — Her voice emotional at times, Sarah Reed directly faced one of the men who killed her brother.
Cayuga County will enforce a new statewide mandate requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or masks to be worn at businesses and other indoor …
Gov. Kathy Hochul could have a say in who succeeds Jon Budelmann as Cayuga County district attorney.
Brittany Grome Antonacci, who will become acting Cayuga County district attorney after Jon Budelmann resigns at the end of the year, announced…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A pair of Cayuga County residents have died of COVID-19 as the numbers of new confirmed cases and hospitalizations are on the rise.
