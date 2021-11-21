4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $124,900

OWASCO OWASCO PRICED TO SELL. SITED ON 50 X 132 LOT THIS 3-4 BEDROOM COLONIAL WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERS SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHS.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
OWASCO OWASCO PRICED TO SELL. SITED ON 50 X 132 LOT THIS 3-4 BEDROOM COLONIAL WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERS SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATHS.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Wegmans shopping carts may become a less common sight on the streets of Auburn.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Weedsport native has been named a New York State Police troop commander.
Before the Oct. 26 Auburn school board meeting started, Joseph Sheppard had some news for Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and his fellow board members.
Auburn Primary Care Practice welcomes Dr. Parth J. Patel from Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan, where he practiced for four years.
Two years after the shooting death of an Auburn man on the city's west side, one of the people convicted in the killing was sentenced Thursday…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Looking straight at a person who had shot and killed her brother, Sarah Reed told Lucciano Spagnola about how his actions have affected her family.
The city of Auburn's Holiday Parade didn't proceed down Genesee Street for the first time in 33 years in 2020. But it will be back, Santa and …
AUBURN — Lacrosse season remains months away, but four student-athletes from Auburn got a head start on their future plans.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.