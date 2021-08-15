 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

Charming Colonial with a large L-shaped front porch and over 2,200 sqft of beautiful living space. Enjoy the convenience of a first floor bedroom, full bath, and laundry. Upstairs are three more bedrooms including the master all with new vinyl flooring and another beautiful bathroom. Two year old furnace and Central Air! Public Water, Natural Gas, & Port Byron Schools!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News