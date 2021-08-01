4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

Fantastic 4 bedroom with great value in a great location!!! It’s not often that a 4 bedroom, 2 full bath (master en suite included) becomes available on Lake Avenue just a half mile from Emerson Park, a 2 minute walk in either direction to Auburn High School and Seward Elementary. Along with all of the parks and playgrounds in the area this home offers a large yard too. On the first floor you’ll find the living room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen and a master bedroom with updated master bathroom. Upstairs rounds out the other 3 bedrooms, one that offers a build in drawers and a sitting area, and another full bathroom. This home offers a lot of bang for your buck.