 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

Fantastic 4 bedroom with great value in a great location!!! It’s not often that a 4 bedroom, 2 full bath (master en suite included) becomes available on Lake Avenue just a half mile from Emerson Park, a 2 minute walk in either direction to Auburn High School and Seward Elementary. Along with all of the parks and playgrounds in the area this home offers a large yard too. On the first floor you’ll find the living room, formal dining room, spacious kitchen and a master bedroom with updated master bathroom. Upstairs rounds out the other 3 bedrooms, one that offers a build in drawers and a sitting area, and another full bathroom. This home offers a lot of bang for your buck.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News