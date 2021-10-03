 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $139,900

Spacious and well kept! Previous owner installed a new roof in 2008 and replacement windows. Recent major improvements include completely insulating home (Superior Insulation Company). There is a bedroom, full bath and laundry on the first floor - along with 3 bedrooms and another full bath on the 2nd floor. Two heated enclosed porches add to the possibilities. There is so much space in this home! Don't miss it!

