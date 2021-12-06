4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $147,000

Welcome to 51 Clymer Street! This ranch home has a tremendous amount of space, gleaming hardwoods, an updated kitchen, 2.5 baths, and a finished basement. It has three bedrooms and a possible fourth (or office) in the finished basement. It also has a second kitchen in the finished basement (no refrigerator). The interior of the house and the basement have just been painted. This listing also includes an additional lot west of the house which is 157' (frontage) x 60'(deep). The property has a rear deck that overlooks the private backyard and a front porch to enjoy.