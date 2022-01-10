 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $149,000

Welcome to 5850 South Street Rd. This ranch has so much to offer. With a little bit of renovating this house could be a doll house. There are hardwood floors through most of the home. The windows have been replaced along with the roof within the last 8 years. Hot water heater and boiler are both in great condition. Keep cool with the ambiant ac u it. Keeps the entire living area cool. All appliances convey with sale. The basement is partially finished including a fireplace and a kitchen. There is 4th bedroom and full bath in the basement as well. It walks out to a beautiful private back yard. This house is priced to sell with renovations in mind.

