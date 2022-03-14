4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $149,900

Welcome to 5850 South St Rd. This house has so much to offer with a large kitchen including all appliances, 3 bedrooms on the main floor and beautiful hardwood throughout. The basement is a great rec area that include a fireplace, laundry room, small kitchen, utility room, full bath and a 4th bedroom. The walk out basement brings you to a private yard including a patio and fire pit. House needs some updating but is priced accordingly. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make this house your home. Make an appointment today!