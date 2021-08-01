See what pride of ownership means in this tasteful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home within walking distance of Hoopes Park. Charming living room with wood fireplace flanked by bookshelves provides character and easy access to books. Roomy eat-in kitchen with adjacent half bath exits to screened in patio with flagstone floor. Formal dining room is currently being used as den. Follow the gorgeous winding staircase upstairs to 4 bedrooms and a full bath. Outside you'll find a spectacular 28' x 44' garage and additional carport for your vehicles , mower, bikes or a place to enjoy all your favorite hobbies.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $164,500
