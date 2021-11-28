Expect to be impressed with this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.1 bath colonial. So many features including amazing original woodwork and hardwood floors, handcrafted staircase, built-in dresser drawers, partially finished full walk-up attic with plenty of storage or office space, open living/dining area with gas fireplace and window seat, parlor/family room off the foyer as you walk in the home, two porches and two staircases and full exterior walkout basement. So much charm!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $172,500
