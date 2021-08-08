4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $179,900

Feast your eyes on this CHARMER! If you want the convenience of city life with extra privacy on a double lot...this is your new home! Fence in the dogs or the kiddos and enjoy your large back deck, patio or front porch! Harwood floors, large open kitchen, formal dining, and a large family room with cathedral ceilings! The doors, and doorknobs are original. The front entryway shows off the beautiful staircase and the reading nook. Sit in front of the window and enjoy the quaint atmosphere.