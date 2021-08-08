 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $179,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $179,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $179,900

Feast your eyes on this CHARMER! If you want the convenience of city life with extra privacy on a double lot...this is your new home! Fence in the dogs or the kiddos and enjoy your large back deck, patio or front porch! Harwood floors, large open kitchen, formal dining, and a large family room with cathedral ceilings! The doors, and doorknobs are original. The front entryway shows off the beautiful staircase and the reading nook. Sit in front of the window and enjoy the quaint atmosphere.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News