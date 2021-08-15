4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $179,900

Darling on Arlington - On a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood this has been a family home for many years. Large 4 bedroom, 2 full bath with 2082 sq ft it sits on a corner lot with extra double lot (80 x 115, tax map # 122.25-2-9) for a total of .31 acres that's very private with beautiful mature tree. The home is conveniently located close to shopping and just 5 minutes to downtown restaurants and entertainment. There's a large eat-in kitchen with dining room/den and living room on first level. Enclosed heated porch with large windows in the corner creating a pleasant sunroom area. Upstairs there are 4 good sized bedrooms. A nice large front porch on second floor adds more options as does the walk-up to full attic. Full basement with easy access from inside and outside .This house has lots of space! Original natural hardwood molding throughout the house. Some carpet and some hardwood floors. Parking is easy with a 2-car detached garage and doublewide driveway on Englewood. With some updating to this classic home, you can create a real gem and an investment to enjoy for years to come.